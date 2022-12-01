Children's clothing sets sold at retailers including TJ Maxx, Ross, Amazon recalled for lead hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for approximately 87,000 pieces of children's clothing manufactured by Bentex after the items reportedly posed a lead poisoning hazard.

Nine clothing sets featuring screen-printed Disney characters are included in the recall, which was issued Nov. 23. They were all sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, DD's Discount, Burlington, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and other retailers nationwide, according to the CPSC report. The sets were also sold on Amazon from November 2021 to August 2022.

The nine items on the recall list included variations of tops, leggings and shorts sets with characters like Minnie Mouse and Baby Yoda.

The CPSC warned that the sets contained levels of lead that "exceeded either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban."

In an Instagram post, Bentex encouraged customers who purchased the clothing to "immediately stop" wearing the sets and to contact the company. The recall alert on the CPSC website said affected customers would be eligible for a refund.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and appreciate your understanding in this matter," the post read.

According to the World Health Organization, exposure or the consumption of lead can cause adverse health issues. High levels of exposure can attack the brain and central nervous system, leading to a coma, convulsions and death, the WHO said. Low levels of exposure can also cause injuries without obvious symptoms.

Children who experience lead poisoning are at risk for developing anemia and potentially irreversible intellectual disabilities and behavioral disorders. Children can also experience toxicity to the reproductive organs and other health issues.

On the same day, the safety commission also announced a recall on certain Green Sprouts sippy cups for a potential lead poisoning hazard. The stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and "sip & straw" cups were recalled because the base can break off and expose the child to lead.

Both recalls came shortly after a report released by U.S. Public Interest Research Groups found recalled toys are often available for purchase for months, weeks or even years after they were supposed to be removed from stores and online sellers, CBS News reported.

"The high number of recalled products not only shows that the CPSC is actively looking for unsafe products, but also that there are more dangerous products available for sale – including children's products recalled for lead — a toxic substance banned since the 1970s," Dev Gowda, assistant director of product safety nonprofit Kids In Danger, said about the report.

Lead used to be commonly found in paint until lead-based paint was banned for residential use in the U.S. in 1978. The CDC said homes built in the U.S. before the ban could still have lead-based paint.