Lose it: Celebs who cashed in on weight loss

English singer-songwriter Adele showed the world that her divorce from husband Simon Konecki was the perfect opportunity for self-care with a cheeky post on Instagram Thursday.

“I used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna," Adele captioned her kissy-faced life update for fans.

The powerhouse songstress teased her weight loss success whilst partying with Hollywood’s elite at rapper Drake’s birthday celebration.

She continued, "Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi [Drake].”

Fitness, nutritionist and body expert Ray Abdwell told Us Weekly that the singer appears to have lost around 15 to 20 pounds when comparing her current figure to pictures from six months ago.

Back in July, the celebrity news outlet reported that Adele hired a personal trainer in Los Angeles to help her reach her fitness goals.

“She does 60-minute sessions that include cardio, circuit training and Pilates,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “She’s found a routine that’s working for her and is enjoying it more.”

Another insider credited Adele’s weight loss to dietary changes in an interview with Life & Style Magazine.

“While Adele would never starve herself, she’s avoiding snacking in-between meals and has cut back on carbs,” the source told the editorial publication.

Although it hasn’t been revealed whether Adele used a weight loss program to assist her journey, there are plenty of other celebrities cashing in on the multibillion dollar industry.

According to data compiled by MarketResearch.com, the U.S. weight loss market grew at an estimated 4.1 percent in 2018, from $69.8 billion to $72.7 billion. The research firm stated that the total market forecast is expected to grow 2.6 percent annually through 2023 and that influencers will be vital in capturing the future generation of dieters.

The following five celebs have played an influential role in weight loss programs and fitness revolutions throughout the years:

Khloe Kardashian

Before she was sculpting bodies on reality TV, Khloe Kardashian was briefly a spokesperson for the diet supplement line QuickTrim. The defunct company reportedly generated $45 million in revenue after it inked a deal with New Jersey-based Windmill Health Products in 2009, however, a $5 million class action lawsuit over false advertising tarnished the brand.

In 2017, Khloe starred in her solo reality TV series, “Revenge Body,” which aired on E! Entertainment. The show follows the starlet guiding participants through a weight loss challenge. Each episode ends with a dramatic makeover reveal and a celebration of each person’s trimmed down figures – which serves as a symbolic representation of “revenge” against anyone who spoke badly about their previous form. The show has had three seasons so far.

Khloe has also been a social media influencer for controversial detox brand Flat Tummy Tea, which earned her criticism in March from actress Jameela Jamil.

Kirstie Alley

Actress Kirstie Alley has been very open with the public about her weight loss struggles. From 2005 to 2008, she was the spokesmodel for weight management program and nutrition company Jenny Craig, Inc. While she was with the company, she lost over 75 pounds and maintained that weight for more than a year before she stepped down from the position.

Shortly after leaving Jenny Craig, Kirstie ventured out on her own with a weight loss elixir called Rescue Me, which was designed to curb hunger. By July 2012, the former “Cheers” starlet was involved in a class action lawsuit that alleged her business used false claims about her self-proclaimed hundred-pound weight loss.

A few years later, Kirstie admitted she gained the weight back and aimed to lose 80 pounds to wear a bikini again. In 2014, Kirstie joined Jenny Craig as a spokesmodel once more to get back her body and confidence, according to a report from People.

Marie Osmond

Singer and actress Marie Osmond has been an ongoing success story for weight loss program Nutrisystem, which she joined as spokesmodel in 2008. She lost 50 pounds while following its diet and fitness plans and has maintained her weight for over a decade.

Her partnership with the brand eventually evolved from print advertisements to TV commercials, campaigns and infomercial hosting segments.

“Twelve years ago, I made it my goal to take better care of my body so I could live longer and better serve my children; it helped me SEE more clearly the beauty in each day,” Marie wrote in an Instagram post earlier this year. “It gave me a clearer desire and the energy to serve and spread this message of joy as much as I possibly can!”

Oprah Winfrey

Talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey opened up viewers about her weight loss struggles originally in the 1980s back when she starred on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” She started her dabble in wellness with a publicized liquid diet using Optifast. She lost 67 pounds using this lineup of drinks and celebrated the achievement with an unforgettable episode where she wheeled in a wagon full of fat.

From that TV moment on, Oprah’s weight has yo-yoed. However, she partnered with Weight Watchers in 2015 and appeared in a commercial where she declared her love for bread. In her testimony, the Weight Watchers program has helped her eat healthier food without feeling deprived. Aside from losing over 40 pounds while following the company’s dietary and fitness plans, Oprah has given Weight Watchers a stock boost and has even bought a stake in the business.

Oprah is going on tour with Weight Watchers in 2020, which is said to have an overall focus in healthy living rather than obsessing over a number on the scale. The venture is a nine-city tour that kicks off in the beginning of the year.

Rob Lowe

Actor, producer and director Rob Lowe became the face of the low-carb weight loss program Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. in 2018. Or as the brand likes to put it, “Atkins Has Gone “Lowe Carb.” The diet emphasizes eating protein and healthy fats.

"Having a healthy lifestyle and trying to eat well has been a natural part of my life for a long, long time," Rob told INSIDER regarding his decision to join the weight loss company. "So when [Atkins] asked me to partner with them to help remind people that it was a lifestyle, not necessarily a diet, it was a really good fit. That's what I've been doing anyway."

In a separate 25-second advert shared this summer, Rob tells audiences that Atkins is Keto compliant due to its low-carb, high-fat philosophy – which may be the brands way to remain competitive in the crowded weight loss market.

