Kardashians sell used clothing from their children

Some families like to donate used clothing, but the Kardashians prefer a cash return for their extravagant designer hand-me-downs, according to a report from Page Six.

The publication noted that the famous family began selling pieces from their children’s wardrobe this week on their personal resale website, Kardashian Kloset.

The business venture began in September and took three months to expand into the men’s and kids' category, as noted in the company’s official Instagram page.

Kardashian Kloset has mainly been selling used clothing from the “Kar-Jenner” women. Kris and Kylie Jenner were first to kick off the website with their unwanted items, according to Page Six, and the business later included Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The men’s and kids' items up for resale are being added to a Kardashian Jenner Family Collaborations tab. Though, if it all goes well for the family’s fashionable offspring, perhaps the website will be expanded further with dedicated collections for the tiny tots.

As of Thursday, Jan. 2, a red and white Monnalisa dress worn by Dream Kardashian is being sold for $100. A similarly styled floral dress from the same designer was featured on the Kardashian Kloset Instagram and sold for $85 this week.

Other now-sold items include a third Monnalisa dress in white for $85 and two variations of the same teddy bear-suspendered Moschino dresses for $45 each.

The men’s section has not fared as well, making only one successful sale out of the 20 items listed this week.

This news comes shortly after Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, was spotted with a $10,000 Hermès Birkin handbag during the holidays. If the 6-year-old decides she no longer wants or outgrows her pricey kid-sized bag, it could very well end up on Kardashian Kloset in the near future.