KFC rolling out 'Chizza' to American menus

KFC is bringing a limited-time entree to its American menus Monday that mashes up two popular dishes – pizza and fried chicken.

The so-called "Chizza" will consist of two fried chicken filets "topped with zesty marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni," the Yum! Brands-owned fried chicken chain said.

KFC said it will run a pop-up "Chizzeria" giving out free samples of the Chizza from its 242 E 14th Street restaurant in New York City on Friday and Saturday afternoon to promote the Chizza’s upcoming arrival on the menu.

The fast-food chain described the Chizza as an "international smash hit" that KFC restaurants in the Philippines, Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico have offered in the past. The Philippines was the first to have it in 2015.

While participating KFCs in America sell it, customers will have the option of a standalone Chizza or a combo that pairs it with fries and a medium drink, KFC said.

The Chizza harkens back to the "Double Down" sandwich that used two chicken filets as buns for cheese, bacon and sauce and most recently had a short stint on U.S. menus last year, according to the chain.

Its rollout will come just a couple of weeks after Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said the company "has planned a range of exciting initiatives, including the Smash’d Potato Bowls, the first bowl innovation since 2019, and the rollout of KFC’s first loyalty rewards program" in the U.S. in the first quarter.

The company has several thousand U.S. KFC locations, with 87% of all KFC restaurants in other countries.

KFC brought in roughly 40% of the $7.076 billion total revenues that Yum! Brands generated in 2023. Its other brands include Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger Grill.