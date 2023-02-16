Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

KFC drops 5 popular menu items to simplify menu

KFC's popular popcorn chicken is one of five menu items leaving the chain

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

KFC is getting rid of several fan-favorite menu items as the fried chicken fast food chain moves to simplify its menu.

KFC, which is owned by Yum Brands, says it wants to provide customers with the "best possible options" as part of its finger lickin' good strategy. 

To that end, the company is introducing updated menu boards that will simplify the customer experience for drive-thru and in-restaurant ordering and help workers operate more efficiently. 

MCDONALDS' NEW PLANT-BASED MENU ITEM: NON-CHICKEN MCNUGGETS

Texas KFC

The KFC logo is displayed outside a KFC restaurant, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc., in Houston, July 13, 2010. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 132.40 +0.71 +0.54%
KFC food

A KFC meal.  (Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)

KFC, BEYOND MEAT CHICKEN ROLLOUT ON TAP

"We have strategically worked to simplify menu boards to make ordering easier for guests and create operational efficiencies for our restaurant team members," said KFC U.S. Director Brittany Wilson. 

As the new menu boards are rolled out nationwide, customers will say goodbye to the following items:

– Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings

– Popcorn Chicken

– Nashville Hot Sauce

– Strawberry Lemonade

– Chocolate Chip Cookies

MCDONALD'S, BEYOND MEAT INTRODUCE THE DOUBLE MCPLANT

An order of french fries and chicken sit on a tray at a KFC fast food restaurant in New York October 30, 2006.

An order of french fries and chicken sit on a tray at a KFC fast food restaurant in New York, Oct. 30, 2006.  (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Photos)

But there's good news as well. More space on the menu means new options are in the works for customers looking to get their fried chicken fix — 11 herbs and spices included. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We took a deep look at the mix of the menu to see where consolidation would make sense, and we rolled out new menu boards in November 2022," Wilson said. "Though we are removing a few items, it will allow us to make room for some new, exciting additions to the menu in 2023." 