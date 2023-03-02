KFC 'doubles down' with return of fan-favorite menu item

Fried chicken fans rejoice! KFC is resurrecting a fan-favorite menu item with no bun and a "cult following."

After a nearly 10-year hiatus, Yum Brands' KFC on Thursday announced the return of its iconic and fast-selling Double Down Sandwich. The bun-less sandwich features two slices of cheese, two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, and mayo or spicy sauce sandwiched between two of KFC's "Extra Crispy" chicken filets.

A smash-hit sensation with fried-chicken foodies, the Double Down sold a mind-boggling 10 million sandwiches when it was first released in 2010. KFC brought it back for a limited time in April 2014, but the sandwich has been absent from KFC menus for about nine years.

Now it will return for a limited four-week run on Monday, March 6.

KFC DROPS 5 POPULAR MENU ITEMS TO SIMPLIFY MENU

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 126.20 -0.96 -0.75%

SMASHBURGER LAUNCHES MAC AND CHEESE BURGER NATIONWIDE: ‘TASTE INNOVATION’

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

There's also good news for customers who like their sandwiches on a bun.

MCDONALD'S DOING WIDER TEST OF KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUT SALES IN KENTUCKY

KFC is introducing a new, premium Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich featuring "a double-breaded, Extra Crispy™, 100 percent white meat filet, a slice of cheese, two pieces of hickory-smoked bacon, the Colonel's real mayo and pickles on a freshly-toasted brioche bun," according to a news release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We realize leaving the buns behind isn't for everyone, so our newest Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich was designed for those who are looking for the craveable taste of bacon and cheese added to the chicken sandwich perfected by the fried chicken experts," said Chavez.

These new additions come shortly after KFC removed several popular items in order to "simplify" its menu experience. The fast food chain promised "new, exciting additions to the menu in 2023" to compensate customers for the loss.