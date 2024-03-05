Kentucky man pays off mortgage with 6-figure lottery win: 'I actually started crying'

A Kentucky man used his six-figure lottery winnings to pay off his mortgage last month.

Valley Station resident Charles Stallard bought a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off card from a Louisville store in February. In a press release, the Kentucky Lottery said that he purchased a $5 "50X The Cash" scratch ticket.

After he finished up grocery shopping on a Friday, Stallard scratched off his ticket while sitting in his truck.

He soon found a 50X symbol, and discovered that he had won the game's top prize. A 50X symbol above a number meant he had won that number multiplied by fifty — and he realized the number beneath the symbol was $3,000.

"When it came up 50 times, I figured it was going to be $5," he said. "When I scratched off $3,000, I actually started crying. I couldn’t believe it!"

The lucky winner "anxiously" waited for Monday to roll around, so he could claim his prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

Stallard had to pay a $42,000 tax bill on the prize, bringing home a check of $108,000.

Stallard told lottery officials that once he got his check, he immediately paid off his mortgage.

"I didn’t get much sleep all weekend," Stallard was quoted as saying. "For the first time in my life, I’m not in debt. I get to pay my house off."

The Kentucky resident also said that he would finally get his boat fixed after it had been broken for a year.

"Once I get everything paid, I’m fishing the rest of the year."