Washington woman wins on five lottery tickets after playing numbers inspired by mother

A lucky Washington resident recently hit the lottery after choosing numbers inspired by her and her mother's birthdays.

The woman, who lives in Everett and was identified by Washington's Lottery as K.L., "always picks numbers that have a personal meaning."

K.L. was looking at old photos of her mother before she purchased the Match 4 tickets earlier this month, where players pick four numbers between 1 and 24.

The cost of each play is $2, and K.L. bought five tickets, Washington's Lottery officials wrote in a news release.

"Earlier this month K.L. was reminiscing on fond memories of her mother while looking through old photos, so when she purchased her weekly Match 4 tickets, she combined her and her mother’s birthdays as her numbers of choice," the release said.

She won her prize on another important day for her mother, but was unaware until the next day.

"Little did K.L. know that this inspiration would lead her to win the top prize on all five of those tickets on yet another sentimental day: her mother’s wedding anniversary."

The Everett resident opened up her Match 4 app the following day and learned that because she chose the same four numbers for each of the five plays, she won $50,000.

Each win was worth $10,000.

K.L. excitedly told her husband, who was so "shocked by the coincidence that he was left speechless," according to Washington's Lottery.

K.L. told lottery officials that she plans to donate a portion of her winnings to animal charities and local nonprofit organizations.