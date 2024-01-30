Expand / Collapse search
Washington woman wins on five lottery tickets after playing numbers inspired by mother

The woman selected numbers attached to her own birthday and her mother's birthday to play Match 4 lottery

A lucky Washington resident recently hit the lottery after choosing numbers inspired by her and her mother's birthdays.

The woman, who lives in Everett and was identified by Washington's Lottery as K.L., "always picks numbers that have a personal meaning."

K.L. was looking at old photos of her mother before she purchased the Match 4 tickets earlier this month, where players pick four numbers between 1 and 24.

The cost of each play is $2, and K.L. bought five tickets, Washington's Lottery officials wrote in a news release.

money in hand

A Washington woman won on five lottery tickets after choosing sentimental numbers for her Match 4 plays. (iStock / iStock)

"Earlier this month K.L. was reminiscing on fond memories of her mother while looking through old photos, so when she purchased her weekly Match 4 tickets, she combined her and her mother’s birthdays as her numbers of choice," the release said.

She won her prize on another important day for her mother, but was unaware until the next day.

Washington lottery split

The woman, from Everett, Washington, was inspired by her mother and decided to use the date of her birthday when choosing numbers to play in the state's Match 4 lottery game. All five tickets ended up being winners, totaling $50,000 in prize money. (Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / iStock / Fox News)

"Little did K.L. know that this inspiration would lead her to win the top prize on all five of those tickets on yet another sentimental day: her mother’s wedding anniversary."

Lottery ticket

The winner's husband was so "shocked by the coincidence that he was left speechless," according to Washington's Lottery. (iStock / iStock)

The Everett resident opened up her Match 4 app the following day and learned that because she chose the same four numbers for each of the five plays, she won $50,000. 

Each win was worth $10,000.

Washington's Lottery Sign

The winner plans to donate a portion of her money to animal charities and other nonprofit organizations, she told lottery officials. (Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

K.L. excitedly told her husband, who was so "shocked by the coincidence that he was left speechless," according to Washington's Lottery.

K.L. told lottery officials that she plans to donate a portion of her winnings to animal charities and local nonprofit organizations.

