Kansas City Chiefs ownership: Who is the Hunt family?

Members of the Hunt family on Sunday evening watched their team, the Kansas City Chiefs, win Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in dramatic fashion.

The overtime victory marked the Chiefs team’s third Super Bowl win in five years, and fourth overall.

The franchise was established in 1960 by Lamar Hunt and played as the Dallas Texans in the American Football League from 1960 to 1962. A year later, the team moved to Kansas City and was renamed the Chiefs.

Lamar Hunt, also known for his important roles in the AFL and combining it with the NFL, was one of oil magnate H.L. Hunt’s 15 children.

WHY DO SUPER BOWL MVPS GO TO DISNEY?

Lamar Hunt died in 2006. His second wife, Norma, died last summer. She was often described as the matriarch of the Chiefs and the "First Lady of Football."

Kansas City incorporated a patch on the jerseys the team wore all season, including in Sunday night’s game, to honor her memory. The team also has a patch for Lamar Hunt that has been affixed to jerseys since 2007.

The four adult children of Lamar Hunt retain ownership of the Chiefs. The Hunt family has a $24.8 billion fortune, according to Forbes.

One of his three sons, Clark Hunt, has held the team’s CEO position since 2010. He has also had a strong presence in Major League Soccer.

Clark Hunt and his family, including wife Tavia and children Gracie, Knobel and Ava, were on-field in Las Vegas for Sunday’s game.

While receiving the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Super Bowl, Clark Hunt said he "couldn’t help but think about my parents and how proud they would be of this football team."

DRAFTKINGS, FANDUEL CEOS TALK SUPER BOWL 2024, FUTURE OF SPORTS BETTING

Gracie Hunt posted early Monday about the Super Bowl win on Instagram, saying, "For #NKH. Blessed by the best—thank you Jesus!"

Gracie Hunt was featured on the cover of Maxim last year and won Miss Kansas USA in 2021.

Sunday’s win for the Chiefs was not only a milestone for the team’s overall Super Bowl record. It also represented their second defeat of the 49ers in the Big Game after their 2020 match-up.

AMERICA'S FAVORITE SUPER BOWL SNACKS, ACCORDING TO INSTACART DATA