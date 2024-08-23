Jolly Rancher Popsicle cases recalled over undeclared ingredient

More than 130,000 cases of Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops are being recalled because they may contain an undeclared allergen.

The single-serve popsicles marked for individual sale in the recalled cases "may contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label," Unilever said in a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allergy alert and in a company press release.

The flavor involved in the recall is "Green Apple Blue Raspberry Grape."

"These products are typically sold through channels such as ice cream trucks, concession stands, and grab-and-go freezers throughout the United States," the company said. "This recall does not apply to the 18-count Popsicle Jolly Rancher multi-pack products that are sold in grocery stores and retailers nationwide."

Unilever said people could experience a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" to the recalled single-serve popsicles if they have a milk allergy or sensitivity.

The recalled popsicle cases have the universal product code "077567003720." There are 11 different lot codes subject to the recall, according to the FDA alert.

Unilever pursued the recall in response to findings "which indicate there may be a presence of milk allergens in the product which is not disclosed on the packaging," it said.

Two allergic reactions have occurred, the FDA said.

Wholesale distributors and operators received the recalled popsicle cases from February to mid-August, Unilever said.

Reimbursement is available for the recalled product.

Unilever said "proof of purchase will be required in the form of a photo of the Lot Code on the bottom of the products."

The reimbursement will come within eight to 10 weeks, according to Unilever’s recall website.

No other Unilever or Popsicle products are affected by the recall.