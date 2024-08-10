Candy sold at Target, Walmart, Dollar General stores recalled due to salmonella threat

Candy sold at Walmart, Target, Dollar General and other stores across the U.S. has been recalled due to the risk of salmonella poisoning.

"Palmer Candy Company, Sioux City, Iowa, is recalling its ‘White Coated Confectionery Items,’ because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," said the FDA in a May 6 announcement on its website.

"Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers," they said.

The recall was classified as a "Class I" recall — the highest risk level — on Aug. 6.

A "Class I" recall is "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to the FDA's website.

Despite the classification, there have not been any injuries or illnesses connected to the products, the FDA noted.

The recalled products included pretzels, cookies, and "snack mixes," noted the release.

The products were sold throughout the U.S. at various retailers, including Walmart, HyVee, Target, and Dollar General, said the FDA.

Additionally, Palmer Candy Company's products were sold by distributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, they said.

Since the initial recall announcement in May, Palmer Candy Company has suspended the production of the impacted products, said the FDA's release.

Salmonella infection, or "salmonellosis," is "a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal track," said the website for the Mayo Clinic.

Salmonella bacteria live in the intestinal tracks of both humans and animals. Humans typically contract salmonella through water or food that has been contaminated by the bacteria.

While some people who have salmonella infections do not have any symptoms, said the Mayo Clinic, most afflicted people have some sort of gastrointestinal distress, including diarrhea and stomach cramps, they said.

"Most healthy people recover within a few days to a week without specific treatment," said the Mayo Clinic, although the risks are higher among the elderly and young children.

Diarrhea caused by salmonella can result in dehydration, which can be life-threatening, they said.

A person with salmonella should see a doctor if their symptoms have not improved after more than a few days, or if they are experiencing a high fever, said the Mayo Clinic.

FOX Business reached out to Palmer Candy Company for comment.