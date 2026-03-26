JetBlue expands Fort Lauderdale hub with new destinations and increased flights

JetBlue said Thursday it's adding a new route to its offerings while also adding more flights out of one of the low-cost carrier's Florida hubs starting this summer.

The company announced it will expand its offerings at Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, including a new route to Cleveland that will offer daily service starting July 8.

Several existing domestic routes to and from Fort Lauderdale will see additional flight options for travelers starting when the changes take effect on either July 8 or July 9.

JetBlue is adding one daily flight to Atlanta, Newark, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and Philadelphia. The Atlanta and Newark routes will each have four daily flights, while both Las Vegas and Philadelphia will have three per day and Jacksonville will offer two. JetBlue will also add two more weekly flights to Norfolk, which will boost the frequency to once a day.

JETBLUE FLIGHT TURNS BACK AFTER STRIKING A COYOTE ON THE RUNWAY: 'WE THOUGHT IT WAS A JOKE'

International flights to destinations in the Caribbean will also get a boost under the change. Aruba will see four more weekly flights, up to once a day.

An additional daily flight to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will increase the frequency to twice a day, while three more weekly flights to St. Maarten will leave that route with daily service from Fort Lauderdale.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 4.51 -0.24 -5.05%

JETBLUE EXPANDS FLORIDA SERVICE, ADDS MORE INTERNATIONAL ROUTES

"These latest additions reflect our ongoing strategy to build an undeniably strong and relevant network in Fort Lauderdale by adding both new destinations and more frequencies where our customers want to fly," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of revenue, network and enterprise planning at JetBlue.

"As we continue to grow in Fort Lauderdale, we're offering customers more choice, more flexibility and a more connected network."

JetBlue's move comes after it signaled earlier this month that it's on track to deliver $850 million to $950 million in incremental operating profit by 2027 due to its JetForward plan, which seeks to curb costs, expand its network and improve services for travelers over the long term.

UNITED AIRLINES, JETBLUE PARTNERSHIP GETS TRUMP ADMIN CLEARANCE TO FLY

The airline is about two years removed from calling off a $3.8 billion merger with Spirit Airlines after a federal judge blocked the proposed merger over the potential competitive issues and antitrust concerns.

JetBlue and United Airlines announced a partnership last year that allows travelers to book flights on both carriers' websites and interchangeably earn and use points in their frequent flyer programs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Under the partnership, JetBlue also agreed to provide United access to slots at New York City's congested JFK International Airport for up to seven daily round-trip flights starting in 2027.

Reuters contributed to this report.