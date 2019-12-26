‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek spotted at Lakers game 'looking good'

The answer: This 79-year-old game show host was spotted courtside at an NBA game on Christmas night.

Continue Reading Below

The question: Who is Alex Trebek?

Amid an ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host was spotted "looking good" at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Dec. 25 and his diehard fans were beside themselves.

Cameras scanning the stands at the game against the Los Angeles Clippers spotted Trebek and it wasn’t long before his eagle-eyed fans jumped on social media to comment on how healthy he looked.

“Alex Trebek looking good, what a king” one user wrote.

ALL-TIME ‘JEOPARDY!’ CHAMPS TO FIGHT FOR $1.5M PRIZE IN GRAND FINALE

"Great to see Alex Trebek at the Lakers vs Clippers game! A true icon. Thinking of you constantly sir, and sending all the positive vibes for your health," one Twitter user wrote.

The "healthy looking" 79-year-old has been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

'JEOPARDY!' REGULARS CASH IN ON ICONIC TOURNEY

“We are so very proud of Alex Trebek, and always have respected & cared about him immensely. He looked very good at the LA Lakers Game on Xmas night. We are all praying for him to get better, & live his life on his own terms. His Honor/Integrity is outstanding!!” one Twitter user wrote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trebek, a native of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, has hosted the syndicated quiz show since 1984.

After announcing his diagnosis in March, Trebek said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers -- support only amplified after his public appearance at the basketball game in Los Angeles.

'JEOPARDY' HOST ALEX TREBEK IS HEADED BACK TO WORK FOR SEASON 36

Trebek returned to work in August saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for cancer. However, roughly a month later, he announced he had a setback in his cancer battle and is undergoing chemotherapy again.

He’s won multiple Emmys as best game show host and received a lifetime achievement award from the TV academy in 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS