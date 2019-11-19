Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

All-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champs to fight for $1.5M prize in grand finale

Associated Press
close
“Jeopardy!” Champion Ken Jennings says he would love to face off against James Holzhauer.video

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Ken Jennings: I would love to face off against James Holzhauer

“Jeopardy!” Champion Ken Jennings says he would love to face off against James Holzhauer.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January.

Continue Reading Below

ABC and the quiz show’s producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.

'JEOPARDY!' REGULARS CASH IN ON ICONIC TOURNEY

The first contestant to win three matches will receive $1 million. Each runner-up will take home $250,000.

"Jeopardy!" champions Ken Jennings, left, and Brad Rutter look on as an IBM computer called "Watson" beats them to the buzzer to answer a question during a practice round of the "Jeopardy!" quiz show in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Fi

Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” and debuting 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7.

Rutter is the top all-time money winner with $4.7 million, followed by Jennings with $3.4 million and Holzhauer with $2.7 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In a statement, Trebek said the three have proved they qualify as the “greatest,” and now will compete to be “the best of the best.”