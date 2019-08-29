'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek is headed back to work for season 36

Don’t count him out just yet.

Alex Trebek, beloved “Jeopardy” host announced that he is “back in action” after completing his chemotherapy treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The good news was made public in a video uploaded to the game show’s Twitter account Thursday.

"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is over," Trebek shared with fans. "I'm on the mend and that is all I can say right now."

Trebek told audiences about the health setback in a separate video message posted to YouTube five months ago.

"Like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he said. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

For a moment of comic relief, he added: "I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win."

Despite sharing his diagnosis in March, Trebek powered through the remaining tapings of the 35th season. He even closed out the 50th episode of popular game show with vigor on April 17.

In a wrap up video posted to YouTube at the time, Trebek thanked his supporters and discussed the status of his therapy and his plans to return for season 36.

Luckily for Trebek, his promises hold true. The new season of “Jeopardy” will start airing in September.

The longtime host joined “Jeopardy” in 1984, and he has been one of television’s most enduring faces—having engaged millions of viewers worldwide.

According to estimates from asset and financial activity website Celebrity Net Worth, the esteemed 79-year-old has an approximate salary of $10 million and net worth of $50 million.

