'Jeopardy!' regulars cash in on iconic tourney

Tonight's grand prize is $250,000

Part two of the "Jeopardy!" tournament airs Friday and it will look a lot like the first.

That’s because the three finalists competing — James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher and Francois Barcomb — have faced off against each other on the iconic show before.

Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler and one of the shows top winners, lost in a match to Boettcher, a Chicago librarian, early this year, bringing his 32-day win streak to an end. His final winnings amount totaled more than $2 million, or about $75,362 an episode. And, he came just shy of Ken Jennings' all-time high of $2.5 million.

Barcomb, an upstate New York physics teacher, placed third with a total of $1,800.

"JEOPARDY!'S" ALEX TREBEK GETS EMOTIONAL AFTER CONTESTANT'S MESSAGE

The three will face each other again in tonight’s final round. Holzhauer is in the lead with $49,326, nearly double Boettcher’s $26,400. The grand prize: $250,000.

All game show winnings are considered by the IRS to be ordinary income and are taxed up to 37 percent along with state taxes.

