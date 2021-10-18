Jennifer Gates’ sister shares wedding portrait of the medical student following nuptials to Nayel Nassar

Phoebe Gates is continuing to share photos from her sister Jennifer's nuptials to Nayel Nassar.

The 19-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post another vanity shot from Vogue.

In this portrait, Jennifer is seen donning a flowing long-sleeve A-line Vera Wang Haute wedding gown with hand appliqué French macrame lace on the bodice along with sleeves that featured a long train and veil to match.

In another photo taken by esteemed wedding photographer, Allan Zepeda, Jennifer looks back over her right shoulder smiling as she clutches her sheer veil in her extended right hand – the left clinging to a firm grasp from Nassar.

Jennifer told Vogue that she and Nassar wrapped up taking pictures just in time as it quickly went from dry to wet by the end of their photo-op.

This isn't the first time Phoebe has shared pictures from her sister's special day. Over the weekend, she shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of her makeup prep.

The younger sister of Jennifer posted a pair of images on her Instagram Story Sunday that showed her sitting in the makeup chair getting ready for Saturday's lavish ceremony.

The first of the images showed her from behind sporting a long ponytail done with hair extensions. It looked as though the chair she was sitting in was customized for the event as it seemed to show her sister’s new initials "JN."

The second photo appeared to be a selfie Phoebe took outdoors, presumably at the North Salem, New York farm where the wedding was held, showing off her makeup.

Attendees also included Jennifer’s parents Bill, 65, and Melinda Gates, 57, and brother Rory, 22. The nuptials came just months after Bill and Melinda announced they were splitting after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in early August.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Jennifer shared her first Instagram post since her wedding. The photo featured herself and Nassar walking back down the aisle as husband and wife with their arms around each other. Each is sporting a massive grin on their face.

"My universe," she wrote along with their new anniversary date "10.16.21."

