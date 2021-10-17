Jennifer Gates' sister shares behind-the-scenes photos of wedding prep, professional makeup

Bill and Melinda Gates’ daughter Phoebe shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her makeup prep for her sister Jennifer Gates’ wedding Saturday.

The 19-year-old younger sister of Jennifer shared a pair of images on her Instagram Story Sunday that showed her sitting in the makeup chair getting ready for Saturday's lavish ceremony.

The first of the images shows her from behind sporting a long ponytail done with hair extensions. It looks as though the chair she was sitting in was customized for the event as it seemed to show her sister’s new initials "JN."

Jennifer married her fiancé, fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar.

The second photo appeared to be a selfie Phoebe took outdoors, presumably at the North Salem, N.Y. farm where the wedding was held, showing off her makeup.

Attendees also included Jennifer’s parents Bill, 65, and Melinda Gates, 57, and brother Rory, 22. The nuptials came just months after Bill and Melinda announced they were splitting after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in early August.

Jennifer and Nayel, 30, met on the prestigious show-jumping circuit and got engaged in January 2020. At the time, Jennifer shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the two of them on a ski vacation. "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," she wrote.

"Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over," Jennifer gushed.

Nayel was just as delighted at the thought of spending forever with the Microsoft founder's daughter. In his own post announcing their engagement, he wrote, "SHE SAID YES!! I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined …and so much more. I can't wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can't imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here's to forever!"

