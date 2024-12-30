Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez hit the shops while in Aspen, Colorado

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez did a bit of shopping over the weekend during a trip to Aspen.

The engaged couple were seen Sunday in the downtown area of the popular Colorado resort city.

While downtown, they paid a visit to the retailer Kemo Sabe, TMZ and the Daily Mail reported.

Photos showed the billionaire Amazon founder offering Sanchez a hand as she was getting out of a vehicle near the store.

BEZOS SHOOTS DOWN $600M WEDDING RUMORS: ‘DON’T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ'

Both donned stylish headwear, with Sanchez rocking a fur hat and Bezos a dark-colored cowboy hat.

Inside the store, the pair appeared to be enjoying the stop, photos indicated. One captured Bezos appearing to be mid-laugh.

Kemo Sabe, which has a handful of locations across five states, focuses on Western-style apparel, according to its website.

During their Aspen trip, Bezos and Sanchez celebrated the holidays with a Saturday evening party at the restaurant Matsuhisa, Page Six reported.

TRUMP, BEZOS SAT DOWN FOR DINNER EARLIER THIS WEEK

The Amazon founder asked for his longtime girlfriend’s hand in May of last year. They have not revealed when or where they plan to tie the knot, but Sanchez told the "Today" show last month she was "very excited about" getting married to Bezos and "thinking about the dress."

Their recent trip to Aspen is not the first time that Bezos and Sanchez have vacationed there together.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ LIVE IT UP DURING GREEK VACATION

In 2022, they spent time near the end of the year in Aspen, walking around town and taking in the city, according to reports from that time. They also reportedly went skiing during that visit.

Aspen is well-known for its skiing and other outdoor activities, particularly during the wintertime.

More than 6,600 people lived in the city as of July 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.