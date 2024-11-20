Lauren Sanchez is tight-lipped about wedding plans with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez kept it brief when responding to questions about how wedding planning with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during an interview on the Today show.

Sanchez, an Emmy-winning journalist and vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, appeared on the show to promote the recent $110 million donation she and her fiancé made to combat homelessness.

Sanchez told the Today hosts that despite her busy schedule, she is in the midst of planning her wedding.

"Very excited about it, thinking about the dress. I have to say, I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride," Sanchez said. "I never thought at 54 — I'm going to be 55 — that I'd be an author, that I'd be getting married. I mean life is just beginning," Snachez continued.

In a 2023 interview with Vogue, Sanchez, who got engaged to Bezos in May 2023, dished on how Bezos asked for her hand in marriage.

She explained Bezos asked her to marry him after she found the ring tucked under her pillow one May night. At the time, they were preparing to turn in for the night after eating dinner on Bezos’ massive sailing yacht, the Koru, according to the outlet.

Sanchez said she thought she "blacked out a bit" when he "opened the box" to propose, Vogue reported in its December issue.

Prior to getting engaged, their relationship had spanned nearly five years. Both had prior marriages, with the Amazon founder having split from Mackenzie Scott after two decades.

Sanchez "think[s] there are a lot of opportunities that come with" tying the knot with Bezos and "take[s] those opportunities very seriously," according to Vogue.

"We always look at each other and go, ‘We’re a team.’ So, everything’s shared," she reportedly added.

