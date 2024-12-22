Bezos shoots down $600M wedding rumors: 'Don't believe everything you read'

Billionaire Jeff Bezos on Sunday shot down reports that he is about to drop a staggering $600 million on a star-studded Aspen wedding to his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

The nuptial news originated from an exclusive Daily Mail report which cited three anonymous sources saying the Amazon founder's lavish wedding was set for Dec. 28. The report claimed that actor Kevin Costner's Dunbar Ranch and sushi restaurant Matsuhisa would be the venues for the ceremony and reception.

Numerous other sites picked up on the story, citing the Daily Mail. One such report caught the eye of Bezos' fellow billionaire Bill Ackman, who posted on X, that the dollar figure was "not credible."

"Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can't spend this much money," Ackman posted.

Bezos, who is worth an estimated $238.5 billion, responded to Ackman's tweet, not only disputing the price tag but appearing to imply there is no wedding in the works next weekend.

"Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false – none of this is happening," Bezos posted to X. "The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been."

Bezos continued, paraphrasing a quote often attributed to Mark Twain.

"Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible," he wrote.

Bezos said it "will be interesting to see if all the outlets that ‘covered’ and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn’t happen."

Bezos, 60, and Sanchez, 55, have been engaged since May 2023. Prior to their engagement, their relationship had spanned nearly five years. Both had prior marriages, with Bezos having split from Mackenzie Scott after two decades.

Bezos' net worth makes him the second-richest man in the world after Elon Musk, according to Forbes.

He currently owns The Washington Post and aerospace company Blue Origin.

"This is an important reminder for you, as an owner of one of the important newspapers in the country, why it is so important that you take whatever steps are necessary to make sure that your reporters get the facts right," Ackman said in response to Bezos shooting down the nuptial rumors.

Sanchez is a New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-award winning journalist and vice president of the Bezos Earth Fund, according to her Instagram bio.

Blue Origin did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry about whether Bezos and Sanchez will be married the weekend after Christmas.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.