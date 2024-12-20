Trump, Bezos sat down for dinner earlier this week

President-elect Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos sat down together earlier this week for an evening meal.

The dinner between the incoming president and Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon and founder of Blue Origin, occurred on Wednesday night at Mar-a-Lago, according to the Trump transition team.

Outlets like the New York Post and the Washington Post reported earlier on the meeting.

Bezos’ meeting with Trump had been expected. The president-elect revealed to CNBC on Dec. 12 that the two had plans to sit down, saying Bezos was "coming up."

"Mark Zuckerberg’s been over to see me. I can tell you Elon [Musk] is another, and Jeff Bezos is coming up next week," he told the outlet at the time.

Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, met with Trump in November. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook have also had sit-downs with the president-elect, according to reports.

Bezos said "big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory" on Nov. 6 after Trump was declared the winner of the presidential election.

"No nation has bigger opportunities," the Amazon founder’s X post said. "Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love."

More recently, while participating in a New York Times event on Dec. 4, Bezos weighed in on Trump’s upcoming presidency.

"He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation, and my point of view, if I can help him do that, I’m going to help him," he told the outlet.

Musk made an appearance at the Wednesday dinner between Trump and Bezos, calling it a "great conversation," according to The Washington Post.

Trump is slated to take office on Jan. 20 after his inauguration. His running mate, Vice President-elect JD Vance, will be sworn in as well.

He won the presidency with 312 electoral college votes. Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran on the Democratic ticket, received 226.