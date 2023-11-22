Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos experiences health transformation, puts on muscle over the years

The Amazon founder reportedly has a $169.4 billion personal fortune

Jeff Bezos has put on muscle as the Amazon founder has seemingly revamped his lifestyle over the years.

The 59-year-old billionaire has been sporting notable muscles in recent years, much changed compared to his leaner appearance in old photos.

His bulked-up appearance first made headlines in 2017. 

Jeff Bezos

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Jeff Bezos looks on from the McLaren pitwall during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty (Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It was on display over the summer this year on outings with fiancee Lauren Sanchez aboard his massive nearly $500 million yacht Koru. That was where Bezos asked the former journalist for her hand in marriage, tucking it under her pillow one May night for her to find, Sanchez recently told Vogue. 

LAUREN SANCHEZ OFFERS UP MORE INFO ON HOW JEFF BEZOS PROPOSAL WENT DOWN

While the couple do hit the gym as a pair, Sanchez said they "cannot do the same exercises" because Bezos is "on a whole different level" than her, Vogue reported.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood / Getty Images)

In January, Sanchez said in a Wall Street Journal interview that Bezos "is extremely dedicated to his workouts" and "really puts in the work." 

She also jokingly accused him of stealing her trainer Wes Okerson, according to The Journal. In November of last year, Sanchez posted a video of herself workout with Okerson along with a 15-20 minute fitness routine that included Nordic hamstring curls, bench step overs and other exercises. 

JEFF BEZOS GIVES OVER $117 MILLION TO GROUPS FIGHTING HOMELESSNESS

The Daily Mail has suggested healthy eating and other lifestyle changes have played a part. In the past, he has talked about the importance of getting eight hours of sleep for him, for example.

Jeff Bezos, founder &amp; CEO of Amazon.com, poses with a stack of books in an Amazon warehouse, Seattle, Washington, January 1, 1997. Paul Souders/Getty Images | Getty Images

Bezos is slated to turn 60 in January. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 146.71 +2.81 +1.95%

His personal fortune, worth $169.4 billion according to Forbes, has come largely from Amazon. He currently serves as the e-commerce giant’s executive chair, having ended his CEO tenure in 2021.

JEFF BEZOS ADDS TO FLORIDA REAL ESTATE FOOTPRINT

Amazon’s market capitalization came in at $1.52 trillion as of Wednesday afternoon.