Jeff Bezos experiences health transformation, puts on muscle over the years

Jeff Bezos has put on muscle as the Amazon founder has seemingly revamped his lifestyle over the years.

The 59-year-old billionaire has been sporting notable muscles in recent years, much changed compared to his leaner appearance in old photos.

His bulked-up appearance first made headlines in 2017.

It was on display over the summer this year on outings with fiancee Lauren Sanchez aboard his massive nearly $500 million yacht Koru. That was where Bezos asked the former journalist for her hand in marriage, tucking it under her pillow one May night for her to find, Sanchez recently told Vogue.

While the couple do hit the gym as a pair, Sanchez said they "cannot do the same exercises" because Bezos is "on a whole different level" than her, Vogue reported.

In January, Sanchez said in a Wall Street Journal interview that Bezos "is extremely dedicated to his workouts" and "really puts in the work."

She also jokingly accused him of stealing her trainer Wes Okerson, according to The Journal. In November of last year, Sanchez posted a video of herself workout with Okerson along with a 15-20 minute fitness routine that included Nordic hamstring curls, bench step overs and other exercises.

The Daily Mail has suggested healthy eating and other lifestyle changes have played a part. In the past, he has talked about the importance of getting eight hours of sleep for him, for example.

Bezos is slated to turn 60 in January.

His personal fortune, worth $169.4 billion according to Forbes, has come largely from Amazon. He currently serves as the e-commerce giant’s executive chair, having ended his CEO tenure in 2021.

Amazon’s market capitalization came in at $1.52 trillion as of Wednesday afternoon.