Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business Leaders
Published

Jeff Bezos gives over $117 million to groups fighting homelessness

There are 38 recipients of the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund awards this year

close
Fox News contributor Jonathan Hoening joined 'Kennedy' to discuss Amazon founder Jeff Bezos saying he is planning on donating the majority of his $124 billion dollar fortune to charity.  video

Jezz Bezos pledges to donate majority of fortune to charity

Fox News contributor Jonathan Hoening joined 'Kennedy' to discuss Amazon founder Jeff Bezos saying he is planning on donating the majority of his $124 billion dollar fortune to charity. 

Jeff Bezos is providing aid to various organizations fighting to alleviate homelessness this year with over $117 million worth of contributions.

The donations, made through the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund established by the billionaire Amazon founder just a handful of years ago, collectively amount to $117.55 million, the Bezos Day One Fund announced Tuesday. The fund is sending them to 38 organizations. 

"A huge thank you to the recipients of the sixth annual Bezos Day 1 Families Fund grants – $117.55 million to 38 groups doing phenomenal work to transform the lives of families experiencing homelessness," Bezos, whom Forbes valued at $166.6 billion, wrote on Instagram. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood / Getty Images)

The Bezos Day 1 Families Funds has distributed grants for five back-to-back years prior to Tuesday’s announced donations. 

LAUREN SANCHEZ OFFERS UP MORE INFO ON HOW JEFF BEZOS PROPOSAL WENT DOWN

The recipients for 2023 were located in 23 states, DC and Puerto Rico. Groups such as American Indian Community Development Corporation in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, Inc, in Miami, Florida; Community of Hope, Inc in Washington, DC; Family Promise of Cheyenne in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Hogar Ruth para Mujeres Maltratadas, Inc in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico; Ka Mana O Na Helu in Pearl City, Hawaii; and the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte in Charlotte North Carolina are some of those getting the awards. 

Image 1 of 3

Service of food to an individual (Photo Credit: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte)

The sizes of the respective grants span $150,000 to $5 million, according to the Bezos Day One Fund.

Last year’s round of grants, worth over $123 million combined, were sent to 40 organizations.

JEFF BEZOS DONATES $12M RESEARCH GRANT TO SMITHSONIAN MUSEUM

With the Day 1 Families Fund donations, the Bezos Day One Fund said Tuesday it aimed to help the organizations "continue their compassionate, needle-moving work to help families move from unsheltered homelessness and shelters to permanent housing with the services they require to achieve stability."

In December, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said the number of homeless individuals on a given night in January 2022 totalled over 582,400. 

Roughly $639.1 million has been disbursed through over 200 Day 1 Families Fund grants in its six years, according to the Bezos Day One Fund. 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos arrives for his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UK diplomatic residence in New York City, New York, U.S., September 20, 2021. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

"It’s a privilege to support these orgs in their inspiring mission to help families regain stability," Bezos also said on Instagram.

JEFF BEZOS ADDS TO FLORIDA REAL ESTATE FOOTPRINT

The Day 1 Families Fund is one of the two funds that Bezos’ $2 billion Day One Fund operates. The other, the Day 1 Academies Fund, focuses on preschools for children living in low-income areas, according to the Bezos Day One Fund.

The Bezos Academy has already set up a slew of preschools in several states, with more to come in the future, per its website. 