Watch: Jeff Bezos drives electric Rivian pickup to Blue Origin landing site

Another day, another billionaire driving an electric pickup through Texas.

Two weeks after Elon Musk visited Tesla's Austin factory with a prototype of the automaker's Cybertruck, a new video from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceflight systems company shows the world's richest person driving to check out the latest landing of its New Shepard rocket at its West Texas facility.

Bezos, wearing a cowboy hat, is seen driving a Rivan R1T emblazoned with the Blue Origin feather logo down a dirt road. The video was posted to social media to promote ticket sales for suborbital tourist rides on New Shepard, which begin May 5.

A second Rivian is already at the capsule landing site when Bezos arrives, along with a Ford F-150 Raptor.

Bezos' Amazon is a major investor in Rivian, having taken part in several of the startup automaker's funding rounds, which have reportedly valued the company at $27.5 billion. Ford has also invested at least $500 million in Rivian.

Rivian is also building a line of all-electric delivery vans for Amazon, which are currently being tested in several cities. Amazon has committed to purchasing at least 100,000 of the vans over the next few years, while deliveries of the R1T are scheduled to begin in June.

If that timeline is met, the Normal, Illinois-built R1T will be on the market at least six months before the Cybertruck, although the Tesla isn't expected to be widely available until sometime in 2022.