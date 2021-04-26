Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk teases Jeff Bezos ‘can’t get it up’ in battle over space contract

NASA tapped SpaceX to build the craft intended to transport U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk teased Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Monday night after it was reported that Bezos’ Blue Origin planned to contest a NASA award recently given to SpaceX.

Musk said in a Twitter post that Bezos couldn’t "get it up" to orbit.

ELON MUSK SAYS ‘BUNCH OF PEOPLE WILL PROBABLY DIE’ DURING MARS MISSION

The New York Times reported on Monday that Blue Origin filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX earlier this month.

As previously reported by FOX Business, NASA tapped SpaceX to build the craft intended to transport U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time in decades.

SpaceX offered up its reusable Starship spacecraft for the mission to deliver humans to the lunar surface for the first time in 50 years. Musk beat out Bezos’ Blue Origins and a defense contractor known as Dynetics.

NASA executives said their goal was to land Americans on the moon "as quickly and safely as possible"

"We may have a shot at 2024," an executive said when pressed on whether the timeframe was still in play.

"Existing resource constraints" were cited, as well as safety, as the agency planned to assess when it would be appropriate to take off.