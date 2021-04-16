Elon Musk suggests Cybertruck is not happening this year

The Cybertruck rolled into Tesla's Austin, Tex., factory location where it will be manufactured on Thursday, but it sounds like it will be a while before more of them start rolling out of it.

Elon Musk was visiting the site of the under-construction facility and took the prototype for a ride around the dirt-covered grounds, much to the delight of the staff on-site and Tesla fans on the web.

Giga Texas, as the plant is known, is set to produce the Cybertruck along with the Model Y SUV. The Model Y is currently produced at Tesla's factory in Fremont, Calif. but Musk said it can save shipping costs by also building it in Texas to supply the eastern United States.

During Tesla's last earnings call in January, Musk said "we'll make a few deliveries of the Cybertruck in 2021, but volume production is set for next year." In Austin, he had a different take on the start of operations at the factory.

When asked in a tweet from the Tesla Owners Online, which had just posted an image of the Cybertruck, if the factory was "still on time for some deliveries later this year," Musk answered, "limited production of Model Y this year, high volume next year," but did not mention the Cybertruck.

He then tweeted "Same with Berlin," in reference to another factory under construction in Germany that will manufacture the Model Y primarily for the European market.

The Cybertruck in Texas also appeared to be the same prototype shown before, rather than the updated version that Musk said will be revealed sometime during the current fiscal quarter, which runs through June.

Musk recently teased that "there will be no handles" on the production version of the truck," but did not elaborate on the operation of the doors.