Inside the Las Vegas MSG Sphere

At a height taller than the Statue of Liberty and as wide as two aircraft carriers, the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is just one block from the Strip and promises an exclusive immersive experience for concerts, art exhibitions and sporting events.

The $2.3 billion venue is 366 feet tall and 515 feet wide, seats 17,600 with standing room for 20,000 and features the highest resolution LED screen on earth.

The sphere's interior is outfitted with 4D Technologies to enhance storytelling, including 10,000 immersive seats that have an infrasound haptic system. Every one of the 18,600 seats comes with a high-speed Internet connection. The venue’s interior also utilizes environmental effects to affect the senses, like changing temperatures, cool breezes and familiar scents.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest beamforming audio system enables customized listening experiences to recreate the sound of listening through headphones.

From the street, the exosphere’s 580,000 square feet LED exterior can display 256 million different colors on the skyline or transform the Sphere into things like the moon, a basketball or even the human eye.

The Las Vegas venue opened on September 29 with rock legends U2 as its first performers.

