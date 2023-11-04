Gambler walks away from Las Vegas slot machine a millionaire: 'It happened again!'

A slot machine player won more than $12 million after hitting the jackpot at a Las Vegas casino, International Game Technology (IGT) announced Thursday.

The player, who asked to remain anonymous, came away with $12,185,766, while playing a Megabucks™ Triple Red Hot 7s Spitfire Multipliers™ Slot machine at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino on the Strip.

"IT HAPPENED AGAIN!" IGT wrote on its social media Thursday. "For the fourth time this year in Nevada, we’re crowning another Megabucks™ millionaire! A player at @ExcaliburVegashit a mind-blowing $12,185,766.40 JACKPOT playing Megabucks™ Triple Red Hot 7s Spitfire Multipliers™ Slots!"

‘THAT WASN’T A DREAM': MICHIGAN WOMAN MISTAKES HUSBAND'S $1M LOTTERY WIN FOR DREAM

NORTH CAROLINA LOTTERY ACHIEVES RECORD-BREAKING $1 BILLION IN ANNUAL NET EARNINGS

The jackpot hit on Oct. 18 and it was the second largest in Nevada this year after a gambler in Reno won $14 million off of a $10 bet on a machine in April, FOX 5 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July, a gambler in Vegas won $10.5 million on a Megabucks jackpot and in August someone won $10.1 million from a $5 bet while playing Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at Aria in Las Vegas.