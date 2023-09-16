Las Vegas strip club offers free lap dances to customers affected by MGM Resorts cyberattack

One strip club in Las Vegas is offering free lap dances to customers who are impacted by a cyberattack at MGM Resorts.

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas says it's offering free luggage storage and airport pickup for people who experience delays in check-in, as well as a complimentary $1,200 platinum VIP membership and lap dances, according to TMZ.

Brittany Rose, general manager of the strip club, told TMZ she wants to take away some of the stress from customers and employees.

"Our hearts go out to both the employees as well as the tourists who have been affected by this devastating event. As members of the hospitality industry, we decided to do our part to help improve the guest experience during their visit to Las Vegas which will in turn alleviate the stress of the employees who are so diligently handling the situation," Rose said.

MGM Resorts International in Nevada said in a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it suffered a cyberattack.

The company experienced a computer outage on Monday which affected operations at several properties.

"MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting certain of the company’s systems," an MGM spokesperson said in a statement. "Promptly after detecting the issue, we began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and are taking steps to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to resolve the matter. The company will continue to implement measures to secure its business operations and take additional steps as appropriate."

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported on Monday that computer-based operations at MGM Resorts were forced to go manual.

The cyberattack also impacted credit card machines at the properties.

Fox Business' Joe Toppe and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.