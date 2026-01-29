Expand / Collapse search
Hyundai recalls nearly 569K SUVs over faulty air bags

Separate recall affects 2025-2026 model vehicles including Tucson Hybrid and Ioniq 5 over instrument panel software errors

Trump approves tiny Kei cars for US manufacturing but safety rules could halt rollout

Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of Palisade sports utility vehicles because the air bag might not properly deploy, federal regulators warned. 

The recall affects model year 2020 to 2025 Palisade vehicles. The issue is that the side curtain air bags for third-row occupants in these SUVs "may deploy improperly in a crash," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 

Because of this problem, the vehicles don’t meet federal safety rules, according to the auto regulator.

The air bags were supplied to Hyundai by Sweden's Autoliv. The company is the world's largest producer of air bags and seatbelts. 

2025 Palisade

A shot of the 2025 Palisade from Hyundai. (Hyundai)

The NHTSA said the remedy is currently under development and that owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in mid-March. 

FOX Business reached out to Hyundai and Autoliv for comment.

Hyundai also issued a separate recall this week, impacting over 41,000 vehicles, due to a failure with the instrument panel display. A software error is impacting the panel's ability to show critical safety information such as the speedometer or warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the federal auto regulator. 

2025 Palisade

A shot of the 2025 Palisade from Hyundai. (Hyundai)

That recall affects certain 2025 to 2026 model-year vehicles, including the Tucson Hybrid, Tucson Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV), Ioniq 5, Santa Cruz, Kona, Palisade, Palisade Hybrid, Santa Fe, Santa Fe Hybrid, Sonata, Sonata Hybrid and Tucson.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America sign

"Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is Hyundai Motor Group's first dedicated electrified vehicle mass-production plant located in Bryan County, GA," the company said in a media release. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Due to this issue, these vehicles also don't meet federal safety rules.

The instrument panel display software will be updated over-the-air or by a dealer for free. 