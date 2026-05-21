Hyundai recalls more than 54,000 Elantra hybrids over potential fire risk

Hyundai Motor Company is recalling more than 54,000 Elantra Hybrid vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the hybrid power system that could overheat and spark a fire, federal regulators said.

The recall covers certain 2024–2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid models. About 54,337 vehicles are being recalled, though Hyundai estimates only 1% may actually contain the defect, according to notices this past week from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

At the center of the recall is the vehicle’s hybrid power control unit (HPCU), which regulates electrical power in the hybrid system. NHTSA said a transistor inside the unit can overheat under heavy electrical loads.

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Drivers could experience a "no start" condition, reduced-power "limp mode," or warning lights while driving. In rare cases, the overheating could damage internal components and raise the risk of a fire.

"Overheating of the HPCU could increase the risk of a fire," NHTSA said.

Hyundai said it knows of four U.S. incidents tied to the issue, including one reported fire. No injuries or crashes have been reported.

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Hyundai dealers will fix the problem with a free HPCU software update. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed starting July 13.

"All owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first class mail with instructions to bring their vehicle to a Hyundai dealer, where technicians will update the HPCU software," NHTSA said.

"This remedy will be offered at no cost to owners for all affected vehicles."

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Earlier this year, Hyundai said it was recalling more than 61,000 Palisade SUVs in the U.S. after an issue with powered seats was linked to the death of a child.

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Hyundai did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.