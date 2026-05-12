Waymo recalls massive autonomous fleet after incident flags major safety issue

Waymo is recalling its massive fleet of autonomous vehicles over a defect that may pose significant safety risk, according to federal regulators.

The action follows an incident in which a driverless vehicle failed to come to a complete stop after encountering flooded road conditions on a high-speed roadway, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a May 6 report.

"Entering a flooded roadway can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," the agency said.

The recall covers 3,791 vehicles equipped with the company’s 5th and 6th generation Automated Driving Systems (ADS), which regulators estimate have a 100% defect rate.

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The company currently operates thousands of vehicles across the U.S., including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin.



According to the report, when a Waymo robotaxi approaches standing water on higher-speed roads, it may slow down but fail to come to a full stop after detection.

Federal regulators said the first incident occurred on April 20, when an unoccupied Waymo vehicle encountered an "untraversable flooded section" of roadway with a 40 mph speed limit.

That same day, Waymo implemented additional restrictions to reduce the risk of similar incidents in inclement weather, including updates to weather-related controls and changes to mapping systems used by its vehicles.

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All affected vehicles received an interim software update by April 20, 2026.

Waymo then initiated a recall on April 24.

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Federal regulators added that the affected vehicles were manufactured between March 17, 2022, and April 20, 2026.

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Because Waymo owns the entire fleet of nearly 3,800 affected units, they were able to apply an interim remedy immediately without the need for traditional consumer notifications.