Tesla recalls more than 218K vehicles over rearview image issue that poses crash risk

Tesla is recalling more than 218,000 vehicles because of ‌delayed rearview camera images that could increase the risk of ​a crash, the National ​Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on ⁠Wednesday.

A total of 218,868 Model 3, Model Y, Model ‌S ⁠and Model X vehicles are affected by the recall.

The vehicles include the 2021 Tesla Model Y, 2022 Tesla Model Y, 2023 Tesla Model Y, 2023 Tesla Model 3, 2021 Tesla Model 3, 2022 Te

sla Model 3, 2020 Tesla Model Y, 2022 Tesla Model X, 2022 Tesla Model S, 2021 Tesla Model S, 2023 Tesla Model X, 2023 Tesla Model S, 2021 Tesla Model X and 2017 Tesla Model 3.

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The impacted vehicles feature hardware version 3, which Tesla stopped producing in January 2024.

According to the NHTSA, the ​rearview camera display in impacted ​vehicles may be delayed when the car is put into reverse, which hurts ​driver visibility.

"Loss of the rearview camera image may affect the driver’s rearview and increase the risk of a collision," the NHTSA said in its recall notice. "The driver may continue to reverse the vehicle by performing a shoulder check and using their mirrors."

Tesla said there have been no reports of collisions, fatalities or injuries due to the rearview camera issue, but there have been 27 warranty claims and two field reports that may be connected to the problem.

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The company said it will issue a free over-the-air software update to customers. The faulty software is version 2026.8.6. The remedy software is version 2026.8.6.1.

"More than 99.92% of the affected vehicle population have successfully loaded the remedy firmware," Tesla wrote in its announcement.

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This comes after the NHTSA closed an investigation last month into about 2.6 million ​Tesla vehicles over a ​feature ⁠that allowed cars to be moved remotely after determining the issue was only linked ​to low-speed incidents.