Husband brings $100K-winning lottery ticket home to 'trick' wife: 'About broke my neck'

A long-time lottery player in Missouri surprised his wife with a scratch-off ticket that was a $100,000 winner.

The husband, whose name was not released by the Missouri Lottery, picked up a "$100 Million Cash Bonanza" ticket in Ballwin, a suburb of St. Louis. The game costs $20 to play.

"I’ve been playing that ticket for a while. I really like them," the lucky customer told Missouri Lottery officials.

MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENT WINS $4 MILLION LOTTERY GAME, PICKS UP PRIZE WITH HIS DOG

"I usually take the tickets home to my wife and let her scratch them, but I decided to check it first before I left," he added.

When he realized it was a winning ticket, the husband had a mischievous idea.

"I decided to trick my wife," he explained. "I left it unscratched and left it for her."

MARYLAND MOM WINS $100K LOTTERY PRIZE FROM SCRATCH-OFF SHE RECEIVED AS A CHRISTMAS GIFT

"She scratched it off and about broke my neck, grabbing my neck and screaming so hard!"

The Missouri Lottery says that its lottery participants have won nearly $80 million by playing the "$100 Million Cash Bonanza" game.

The game has more than $32.7 million in unclaimed prizes. Seven additional $100,000 prizes remain, along with two top prizes of $4 million.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"In FY23, players in St. Louis County won more than $207.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $20 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $76 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county," the Missouri Lottery explained in its press release.