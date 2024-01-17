Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Massachusetts resident wins $4 million lottery game, picks up prize with his dog

Paul Riley plans to donate some of the money to the Animal Rescue League

close
Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kumaran shares why he bought 50,000 lottery tickets for all his employees as the Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million video

Raising Cane's buys 50K lottery tickets for employees: 'It's how we do business

Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kumaran shares why he bought 50,000 lottery tickets for all his employees as the Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million

A lucky resident in the Bay State recently picked up his multi-million dollar lottery prize – and his best friend was with him when he did it.

Peabody resident Paul Riley won the $4 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s 100X Cash game, the state lottery announced on Tuesday.

Riley opted to receive a one-time payment of $2,600,000. He bought the winning ticket at a convenience store called Summit Variety in Peabody.

MICHIGAN WOMAN WINS OVER $900,000 IN LOTTERY: 'I THOUGHT SOMETHING WAS WRONG'

Paul Riley posing with Raven

Peabody resident Paul Riley won the $4 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s "100X Cash" game. (Massachusetts State Lottery / Fox News)

In a post about his win, the Massachusetts State Lottery described Riley as an "animal lover." He brought his beloved pooch Raven when he went to pick up his money. 

The two friends posed for a picture with his gigantic lottery check. They were both bundled up for the wintry weather that hit Massachusetts this week.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Man uses coin to reveal scratch prize on lottery ticket

Lottery boards throughout the country offer scratch-off games, which have potential prizes hidden under concealed spots. (iStock / iStock)

Riley also told the Massachusetts State Lottery that he plans to donate some of the cash to the Animal Rescue League. 

The prizewinner also plans to buy his wife a new car with his winnings. Summit Variety will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the state lottery, the $4 million drawing from the 100X Cash game has 1 in 5,376,000 odds.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.