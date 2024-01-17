Massachusetts resident wins $4 million lottery game, picks up prize with his dog

A lucky resident in the Bay State recently picked up his multi-million dollar lottery prize – and his best friend was with him when he did it.

Peabody resident Paul Riley won the $4 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s 100X Cash game, the state lottery announced on Tuesday.

Riley opted to receive a one-time payment of $2,600,000. He bought the winning ticket at a convenience store called Summit Variety in Peabody.

In a post about his win, the Massachusetts State Lottery described Riley as an "animal lover." He brought his beloved pooch Raven when he went to pick up his money.

The two friends posed for a picture with his gigantic lottery check. They were both bundled up for the wintry weather that hit Massachusetts this week.

Riley also told the Massachusetts State Lottery that he plans to donate some of the cash to the Animal Rescue League.

The prizewinner also plans to buy his wife a new car with his winnings. Summit Variety will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

According to the state lottery, the $4 million drawing from the 100X Cash game has 1 in 5,376,000 odds.