Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc on Disney World

Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc on Walt Disney World as the massive Category 4 storm begins to move onshore in Florida.

Walt Disney World, located near Orlando, closed its theme and water parks for Wednesday and Thursday in response to the hurricane. Partially used multi-day tickets affected by the closures will be "automatically extended to allow use of the remaining unused ticket days through Sept. 30, 2023," the company said on its website.

The closed parks include:

Magic Kingdom Park

EPCOT

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park (Disney's Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season)

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf

Fantasia Gardens

Fairways Miniature Golf

The company has also altered its Walt Disney World Resort Hotels operations for Ian.

The resorts require all guests to check in by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and they are not accepting any check-ins on Thursday. Customary cancellation fees will be waived, the company said.

The resorts have asked all guests to shelter in place "for the duration of the storm."

Dining options at the resorts may be limited, Walt Disney World warned on its website. Open restaurants will not require reservations, only accepting walk-ins. On both Wednesday and Thursday, there will be no characters at character dining locations.

According to Walt Disney World, several resorts have been temporarily closed from Wednesday to Friday, including:

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Copper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Space

Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Other events, including Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, have also been impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Halloween party has been canceled for Thursday, while the musical event remains closed through Friday.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" voyages departing Tuesday and Thursday have been called off, according to the company's website.

The company closed its ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex through Friday. Disney World said it "anticipates Disney Springs will also be closed on Thursday" after already deciding to close it for Wednesday.

Walt Disney World's transportation has been temporarily halted until after the hurricane passes. There will be limited taxi service for resort guests who already have breakfast reservations, according to the company's website.

Walt Disney World isn't the only attraction in Florida to have its operations impacted by Hurricane Ian.

SeaWorld Orlando and Universal Orlando Resort are closed Wednesday and Thursday. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was closed on Tuesday and remains that way through Thursday.

Pilar Arias contributed to this report.