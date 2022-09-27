Florida theme parks announce plans, preparedness for Hurricane Ian

Florida's attractions are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Ian.

As of Tuesday morning, the Category 3 hurricane is making its way toward the Sunshine State.

There is currently a hurricane warning for Hillsborough County, which is home to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Orange County, which houses major theme parks like Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando.

Here is a comprehensive list of announcements made so far about closures, preparations and plans in the days ahead:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens will be closed Sept. 27 through Sept. 29. For additional details, please visit here.

Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.

The resort will continue to put the safety of our Cast Members and Guests first and will share updates as staff monitors Hurricane Ian.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed).



Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Effective immediately, Disney will not enforce cancelation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled from Sept. 28-30 in light of the temporary closure of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

Disney Springs is currently operating under normal conditions at this time.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort said park hours would remain unchanged for the time being as the attraction monitors the latest developments with Ian.

According to Universal's severe weather policy, "In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed."

SeaWorld Orlando

No announcements at this time. Park operating hours can be found here.

Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove will be closed from Sept. 28-29.

LEGOLAND Florida

No announcements at this time. Park operating hours can be found here.

ICON Park Orlando

No announcements at this time.

Central Florida Zoo

Zoo closure will take place Sept. 28-30.



"The Zoo’s main priority is the safety of its animals, staff and patrons. The Zoo is following its animal protocols for hurricanes, and staff members are closely monitoring the storm. The Zoo will reopen when it is safe to do so," a statement to FOX 35 Orlando reads.

Brevard Zoo

No announcements at this time.

Gatorland

No announcements at this time regarding operating hours, but they did post a video to social media regarding animal preparations.