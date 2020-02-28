How much does Tesla’s Cybertruck cost

Its amour-glass windows couldn’t stand up to a metal ball, but that doesn’t make the 2022 Tesla Cybertruck any less coveted.

Since its debut, the Cybertruck has garnered a massive social media following. And if the thousands of mentions aren’t enough to convince you, consider that the total number of preorders for the pickup truck are already estimated to be more than 535,000, surging past the prelaunch count for the electric carmaker’s flagship Model 3 sedan.

Not only do eager drivers love it, but brands like Hot Wheels and LEGO have also taken notice by capitalizing on the truck’s allure. Each are making Cybertruck toys.

So how much will it cost to own one of the all-electric pickups? It starts at $39,900, according to Car and Driver. And it can cost up to $69,000 based on the options.

That price is around the average price for a pickup truck in the United States, according to Kelly Blue Book. And less than half the cost of Tesla’s Model S and Model X cars.

What do you get for that price? A dent- and scratch-proof exterior and the capacity to tow up to 14,000 pounds. It also comes with all-wheel drive and estimated driving range of more than 500 miles and it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in about 6 1/2 seconds.

The EPA has not released any official fuel-economy ratings for the truck and there is also no official release date. But Car and Driver estimates it will go into production by late 2021.

