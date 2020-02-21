Tesla's Cybertruck made into Hot Wheels RC cars

Tesla fans eagerly waiting for their new Cybertrucks could soon get a small reprieve.

Hot Wheels announced on Friday that it will release miniature remote-control Cybertrucks.

The RC trucks will come in two different scales: 1:64, which is the size of a normal Hot Wheels car, and a larger 1:10, which is typical for RC cars.

The Hot Wheels toys feature rechargeable batteries. The larger model includes all-wheel drive, a full detailed interior plus an opening tailgate and a telescoping loading ramp.

The miniature Cybertrucks are due to ship in December 2020, according to Hot Wheels. The smaller version is priced at $20, while the larger one costs $400.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s Cybertrucks start at just under $40,000 and aren’t due to go into production until 2021. CEO Elon Musk said in November that more than 250,000 Cybertrucks had been preordered, and an unofficial tally puts the number at more than 535,000 as of this week.

