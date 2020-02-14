How much does Leonardo DiCaprio earn?

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for starring in blockbuster movies, but he’s also filled the shoes of a producer, investor and philanthropist.

Continue Reading Below

DiCaprio started working as a child actor, making commercials and taking some minor roles in TV shows and movies. He was a late addition to the cast of the sitcom “Growing Pains,” playing a troubled youth. He was first nominated for an Oscar as a teenager for his role in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”

The young actor continued to draw big roles during the 1990s, starring in “Romeo + Juliet” and “Titanic,” which was the highest-grossing movie of all time with $1.85 billion until “Avatar” passed it in 2009, according to Box Office Mojo.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO’S EARTH ALLIANCE LAUNCHES AUSTRALIA WILDFIRE FUND

In 2002, DiCaprio starred in Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York.” It was the first of several movies by the acclaimed director that starred DiCaprio, including “The Aviator,” “Shutter Island” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

‘WOLF OF WALL STREET’ JORDAN BELFORT SUES MOVIE COMPANY

As of mid-2015, DiCaprio earned $29 million in the previous year, according to Forbes. He fell off Forbes’ list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities in 2016.

DiCaprio won his first-ever Oscar in 2016 for his role as mountain man Hugh Glass in “The Revenant.” In addition to winning critical acclaim and awards, the feature was financially successful, grossing $533 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While the actor has continued to take roles in films like the 2019 Quentin Tarantino flick “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” he’s also been producing movies. Through his Appian Way Productions, DiCaprio has produced some of his own hit films, as well as others like 2019’s “Richard Jewell.” He’s also produced a number of environmentally focused documentaries.

CASPER IPO PUTS $1B UNICORNS IN CROSSHAIRS

DiCaprio has invested in at least a dozen businesses, according to CrunchBase. He got in on mattress company Casper in 2015, before its recent IPO. He has also invested in a synthetic diamond maker, a tech-focused recycler and an app called Magnus that describes itself as “Shazam for art,” among others.

The actor hasn’t just been keeping all that cash himself and his business interests, either. He started the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998, aimed at boosting environmental causes. DiCaprio used the group to support tiger conservation in Nepal, thwart the Thai ivory trade and protect ocean life, according to its website. Last year, the foundation joined the Earth Alliance, an organization that also support conservation causes and donated $3 million to Australian wildfire relief.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS