Hostess recalls popular snack due to potential mold contamination

Some Hostess Ding Dongs sold in the U.S. are being recalled because of the potential that the products may be contaminated with mold.

J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company of Hostess, issued the recall for select lots of the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Single Serve, the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong and the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Family Pack, according to SpartanNash, a food distributor and grocery store operator.

It wasn't clear what states and retail stores the impacted products were shipped to. However, the affected products have "best by" dates from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2025.

"We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," a statement on the recall notice read.

FOX Business reached out to J.M. Smucker for comment.

No other items manufactured by J.M. Smucker are impacted by this issue.

Mold on spoiled food can be dangerous. And a few molds, in the right conditions, produce "mycotoxins," which are poisonous substances that can make you sick, according to the FDA.

Depending on the type of mold it was, reactions can occur right away or be delayed.

Medical experts also warned that you can't just cut off the mold, either. While this may seem like an easy solution, harmful substances could still be left behind.