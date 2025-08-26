Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks
Published

Hostess recalls popular snack due to potential mold contamination

Select lots with August-September 2025 dates affected

Some Hostess Ding Dongs sold in the U.S. are being recalled because of the potential that the products may be contaminated with mold. 

J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company of Hostess, issued the recall for select lots of the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Single Serve, the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong and the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Family Pack, according to SpartanNash, a food distributor and grocery store operator. 

It wasn't clear what states and retail stores the impacted products were shipped to. However, the affected products have "best by" dates from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2025.

a Hostess Ding Dong product is seen on a table on June 06, 2024.

In this photo illustration, a Hostess Ding Dong product is seen on a table on June 06, 2024 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City.  ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," a statement on the recall notice read.

FOX Business reached out to J.M. Smucker for comment. 

No other items manufactured by J.M. Smucker are impacted by this issue.

Hostess Brands Inc. snacks in a store

Hostess Brands Inc. snacks in a store in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.  (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Mold on spoiled food can be dangerous. And a few molds, in the right conditions, produce "mycotoxins," which are poisonous substances that can make you sick, according to the FDA. 

Depending on the type of mold it was, reactions can occur right away or be delayed. 

Medical experts also warned that you can't just cut off the mold, either. While this may seem like an easy solution, harmful substances could still be left behind