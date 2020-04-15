Honeywell making N95 coronavirus masks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Honeywell will begin making N95 face masks.

The company opened a Smithfield, Rhode Island, factory to begin production of the much-needed personal protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines of the fight.

“That was done in less than 30 days Trump time, under the Trump administration,” Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for manufacturing and trade policy and director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told Lou Dobbs on FOX Business Network.

In March, Honeywell said it would expand its N95 manufacturing operations in a factory in Rhode Island, which also makes UVEX safety glasses.

HONEYWELL TO RAMP UP MASK PRODUCTION CREATING AT LEAST 500 JOBS

“We are honored to support the U.S. government’s efforts to protect Americans with personal protective equipment made right here in the United States,” Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our Rhode Island facility already produces industry-leading safety gear and soon will play a critical role in supplying the Strategic National Stockpile with N95 masks.”

The company said the N95 face masks would be delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support essential health care workers and first responders.

That expansion, the company said, would create at least 500 jobs.

President Trump in March invoked the Defense Production Act to partner with private sector firms to ramp up production of critical medical supplies including ventilators.

GM and Ventec Life Systems will build 1,000 ventilators by the end of April.

