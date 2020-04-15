Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Honeywell making N95 coronavirus masks

N95 masks are in high demand as health care workers fight COVID-19

By FOXBusiness
close
White House trade policy director Peter Navarro says the media, Democrats and global corporations need to put politics aside and support President Trump's decision to examine the World Health Organization for its mishandling of coronavirus, which Navarro says killed tens of thousands of people around the world.video

Peter Navarro: WHO has 'blood' on its hands

White House trade policy director Peter Navarro says the media, Democrats and global corporations need to put politics aside and support President Trump's decision to examine the World Health Organization for its mishandling of coronavirus, which Navarro says killed tens of thousands of people around the world.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Honeywell will begin making N95 face masks.

The company opened a Smithfield, Rhode Island, factory to begin production of the much-needed personal protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines of the fight.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HONHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.134.84-5.75-4.09%

“That was done in less than 30 days Trump time, under the Trump administration,” Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for manufacturing and trade policy and director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told Lou Dobbs on FOX Business Network.

In March, Honeywell said it would expand its N95 manufacturing operations in a factory in Rhode Island, which also makes UVEX safety glasses.

HONEYWELL TO RAMP UP MASK PRODUCTION CREATING AT LEAST 500 JOBS

“We are honored to support the U.S. government’s efforts to protect Americans with personal protective equipment made right here in the United States,” Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our Rhode Island facility already produces industry-leading safety gear and soon will play a critical role in supplying the Strategic National Stockpile with N95 masks.”

Honeywell International Inc. CEO Darius Adamczyk says it will hire hundreds of employees to expedite the production of medical masks.Video

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The company said the N95 face masks would be delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support essential health care workers and first responders.

That expansion, the company said, would create at least 500 jobs.

President Trump in March invoked the Defense Production Act to partner with private sector firms to ramp up production of critical medical supplies including ventilators.

GM and Ventec Life Systems will build 1,000 ventilators by the end of April.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS