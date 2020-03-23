Honeywell to ramp up mask production creating at least 500 jobs

Honeywell is doing its part during the coronavirus outbreak, ready to increase production of a much in demand safety item.

The company is quickly ramping up production and making millions of the N95 masks in the United States.

Honeywell is expanding manufacturing operations in a factory in Smithfield, Rhode Island, which also produces UVEX safety glasses.

“We are honored to support the U.S. government’s efforts to protect Americans with personal protective equipment made right here in the United States,” said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and chief executive officer. “Our Rhode Island facility already produces industry-leading safety gear and soon will play a critical role in supplying the Strategic National Stockpile with N95 masks.”

Those N95 face masks will be delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for use to support health, safety and emergency response workers.

Honeywell expects the new mask production line in Smithfield will create at least 500 jobs. Recruiting, hiring and training manufacturing workers will begin immediately.