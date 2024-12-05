Honda recalls nearly 206K vehicles for possible fuel leaks

Honda is recalling nearly 206,000 Passport and Pilot vehicles that could potentially experience a fuel leak.

The automaker announced the move on Thursday, saying the affected 2023-2024 Passport and 2023-2025 Pilot sport utility vehicles "may have an incomplete connection between the fuel filler neck tube and fuel filler pipe that could cause the two components to separate in a crash, allowing fuel to leak and increasing the risk of fire or injury."

Per a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report, the potential issue stemmed from an "out of sequence process" in the installation of the fuel pipe that "prevented the fuel neck tube and fuel pipe from forming a complete connection."

Manufacturing of the recalled vehicles occurred between February 2023 and May of this year, it said.

There haven’t been any injuries or deaths from the potentially faulty connection to date, according to Honda. The company has fielded one warranty claim for the issue.

The automaker said it announced the recall to "encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for inspection as soon as they receive notification."

Owners will get letters informing them about the recall in early January, according to Honda.

At the dealership, staff will "connect the fuel filler neck to the filler pipe" in recalled vehicles that have an incomplete connection between the parts, the automaker said. Both the inspection and the service will be complimentary.

The Honda Pilot has been part of the automaker’s slate of vehicles for many years. It brought back the Honda Passport in 2019.

Earlier this week, American Honda reported that it has notched nearly 127,700 sales in the U.S. of the Honda Pilot so far this year. U.S. sales for the Passport were nearly 29,200, according to the automaker.