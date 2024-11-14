Tesla issues sixth recall this year for Cybertrucks

Tesla is recalling 2,431 Cybertrucks over a potential issue with their drive inverters.

The driver inverters in the recalled Cybertrucks may contain a "fault" that could "cause a loss of drive power to the wheels," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The agency said it could "increase the risk of a crash."

It is the sixth recall for the model in about a year.

"No warning occurs prior to the loss of propulsion," Tesla said on its website. "However, when the driver loses the ability to apply torque, they will immediately receive a visual alert on the user interface, with an instruction to safely pull over the vehicle to the side of the road and contact Tesla Roadside Assistance."

Tesla manufactured the recalled Cybertrucks over a nearly nine-month span between Nov. 6 of last year and July 30 this year. They "are or were equipped with metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) in the drive inverter," according to the recall report.

The problem with the driver inverter hasn’t caused any crashes, injuries or fatalities, Tesla said.

The electric vehicle maker will install a new drive inverter "equipped with a properly functioning MOSFET component" in recalled vehicles for free, according to the recall report. That service will become available around Dec. 9 and take about three hours to complete, Tesla said.

Affected Cybertruck owners will get mailed notification of the recall in early January, according to NHTSA.

The Cybertruck has been available since November of last year.

The company built nearly 469,800 vehicles across its various models in the third quarter.