US regulators place 1.4M Honda vehicles under investigation following concerns of engine failure

The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating as many as 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles after complaints that the engines could fail.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers the 2016 through 2020 Honda Pilot and Acura MDX, as well as the 2018 through 2020 Honda Odyssey and Acura TLX. The 2017 through 2019 Honda Ridgeline is included in the probe too.

Documents on the website say that connecting rod bearings on vehicles with 3.5-liter V6 engines had the possibility of failing, which can lead to a complete engine failure. One owner even reported a vehicular accident.

A similar recall took place in 2023 when Honda recalled approximately 250,000 vehicles to fix similar issues.

The new inquiry does not include the same vehicles included in the 2023 recall.

So far Honda is willing to cooperate with the investigation.

There have been approximately 1,450 warranty claims so far according to the documents, but no reports of injury.

Dealers are in the process of inspecting the affected vehicles and repairing the issues as needed.

