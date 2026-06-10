Honda recalls more than 880,000 vehicles over rear suspension failure risk

Honda is recalling more than 880,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. because a key rear suspension part can rust and fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 880,514 vehicles, including certain 2016-2022 Honda Pilot, 2017-2023 Honda Ridgeline, 2019-2023 Honda Passport and 2014-2020 Acura MDX models, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue involves the rear subframe, a structural component underneath the vehicle that helps support the rear suspension. In states where road salt is commonly used during winter, the rear subframe may corrode over time.

"As the corrosion progresses, material thinning and driving vibrations could cause the mounting area to fracture and fail," NHTSA said.

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Drivers may notice abnormal noises or vibration from the rear suspension, as well as changes in vehicle handling while driving, the agency added.

The affected vehicles were sold in states including Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C., among others, according to NHTSA.

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Ticker Security Last Change Change % HMC HONDA MOTOR CO. LTD. 26.11 -0.60 -2.25%

Honda dealers will inspect the rear subframe and install a reinforcement kit. If necessary, they will also repair or replace rear subframe components at no cost to owners.

The automaker said it had received no reports of injuries or deaths in the U.S. related to the issue as of May 28.

Honda shares were down 1% in late afternoon trading and are down more than 10% year to date.

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The recall comes after Honda announced last month that it was recalling nearly 99,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a separate defect that could cause airbags to deploy unexpectedly during a crash.

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FOX Business reached out to Honda for comment.