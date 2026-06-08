Kia recalls 6K vehicles due to possible seatbelt defect that could raise injury risk

Kia is recalling more than 6,000 vehicles because of a seatbelt malfunction that could increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

The recall potentially affects 6,264 2027 Kia Telluride and Kia Telluride Hybrid models, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The affected vehicles include 4,367 Telluride Hybrid models manufactured from March 24 through May 12, 2026, and 1,897 gas-powered Telluride models manufactured from March 24 through May 10, 2026.

Kia learned that the "driver seat belt emergency locking retractor (ELR) may lock" when the driver attempts to extend the seat belt webbing in certain Kia Telluride vehicles, preventing the seat belt strap from extending, according to the notice.

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"An unavailable occupant restraint increases the risk of injury to an unbelted driver in the event of a collision," the notice reads.

The cause of the defect is believed to be connected to an "incorrect vehicle sensor" that was installed in certain driver seatbelt assemblies by one of Kia's suppliers. NHTSA said the issue was due to a supplier error.

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Because of this, the vehicles are not in compliance with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 209, "Seat Belt Assemblies."

No other Kia vehicles are equipped with the defective retractor. NHTSA’s report estimates that 1% of the recalled vehicles may have the defect.

Vehicle owners affected by the recall will be able to take their cars to a Kia dealer to have dealers replace the seat belt assembly at no cost. Kia’s number for this recall is SC372.

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Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on July 31. Vehicle Identification Numbers involved in the recall are expected to become searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning June 16, 2026.