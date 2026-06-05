Subaru recalls nearly 70,000 SUVs after moonroof panels detach while driving

Subaru is recalling nearly 70,000 vehicles in the U.S. after discovering a defect that could cause moonroof glass panels to detach from the vehicle, creating a potential hazard for other motorists.

The recall affects 69,663 model-year 2026 Subaru Forester and Forester Hybrid vehicles, according to a safety recall report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the report, some affected vehicles may have been manufactured with power moonroof assemblies in which the glass panel was improperly bonded to the sliding frame. Over time, the adhesive bond could deteriorate, increasing the risk that the moonroof glass could separate from the vehicle while it is being driven.

The automaker said a detached glass panel could raise the risk of a crash or injury for other road users.

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The recall covers 65,656 Forester SUVs produced between June 19, 2025, and March 13, 2026, as well as 4,007 Forester Hybrid models built between Feb. 20 and March 17, 2026.

Subaru traced the issue to the manufacturing process, saying some moonroof assemblies may not have received the proper amount of primer, a bonding agent needed to securely attach the glass panel to the sliding frame. The moonroof assemblies were supplied by Webasto Roof Systems Inc. in Kentucky.

The company began investigating the issue after receiving a report on Feb. 26 that a moonroof glass panel had detached from a vehicle. A supplier investigation later indicated that some assemblies may have been produced with improper bonding between the glass and frame.

Subaru said it received three technical reports related to the condition between Feb. 26 and March 25. The company said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to the defect.

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The automaker decided on May 21 to conduct a voluntary safety recall "out of an abundance of caution," according to the filing.

Dealers will inspect affected moonroof glass panels and replace the assembly if necessary at no cost to owners. Subaru said the issue was corrected in production on March 10.

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A representative for Subaru did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Dealer notifications began May 28, while owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by July 24. Vehicle owners will be able to check whether their SUV is included in the recall through Subaru or NHTSA recall lookup tools.